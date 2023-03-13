I'm writing this letter to ask for your support for Cody Hendricks in the election for councilperson in Ward 6, Bloomington.

Cody brings a great deal of experience from his time on the Pekin City Council and has the knowledge and compassion to be the leader we need. He values education, inclusiveness and complete representation for all of his constituents.

Cody teaches at Olympia High school where he serves as union co-president. He has been involved in both the Sister City and Beautification Committees for the City of Bloomington and is genuinely interested in the betterment of our city. Cody is approachable and will listen to the issues we bring to him.

I will be supporting him for council because he is the right person for the job. Please consider supporting Cody when you vote on April 4.

Kelly Scheffert. Bloomington