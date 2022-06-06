LETTER: Vote for Wallace, Bailey-Smith

Primary voting allows us to have a say on who will best represent our views in a general election as well as win that election. I have been closely following two Democratic Party candidates who are running for seats to represent us, one in Springfield and one in Washington.

For the Illinois House in the 91st District, I am voting for Karla Bailey-Smith. She is a skilled tradesperson, a painting contractor who specializes interior work. She knows first-hand the issues which face independent businesses with insurance and taxes. She supports the freedom for women to control their own bodies. Karla supports the struggles of the LGBQT community in securing equal access to education, medical care, and safety from bullying in schools. Karla has been endorsed by Moms Demand Action, the gun control group and the National Organization of Women.

For U.S. Representative in the Illinois 17th District, I am voting for Litesa Wallace. Litesa is working to preserve a woman’s choice in reproduction. She understands the threat of that loss of those rights to families across the district. She will champion access to childcare for working families who are struggling to better themselves through seeking education and better jobs, a track that she herself followed. She has a fine record as a two-term legislator in the Illinois House. She is endorsed by SEIU the fastest growing union in the country.

Early voting has started. Vote for Karla Bailey-Smith and for Litesa Wallace

Greg Koos, Bloomington

