LETTER: Vote for the best candidates

Local election officials, including Democrat, Republican and Libertarian election judges, work to provide fair and honest elections. Poll watchers and the public help too. Continued vigilance in assisting voters, answering questions and promoting openness, integrity, transparency and trust is very much appreciated.

Republican and Democrat signs are being stolen and vandalized. This is not only wrong, it is illegal and should be reported to the police.

No one is required to vote and no one should try to require, force, coerce, intimidate, threaten, bribe or offered inducements to vote for or against a candidate or public question. These actions are also illegal. We deliberately use secret ballots.

For the good of the republic, I strongly recommend that you vote for the best candidates and appreciate that we should be able to freely and publicly disagree on who they are.

John Walther, Bloomington