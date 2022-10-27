LETTER: Vote for Scott Preston

As a voter in the 91st District, I am going to vote for the candidate who truly can work well with others and provide effective representation for the district in Springfield, Scott Preston. I have seen Scott in numerous group settings. He is always the most cordial, courteous, and civil member of a group. At this time in politics, those are sorely needed traits.

Scott has also demonstrated repeatedly the skill of attentive listening. He listens and heeds the opinions and insights offered by people. He listens and considers in his decision-making the opinions of those who have differing views than he does.

With his civility, listening skills and reasoned decision-making, Scott will be an able steward of taxpayer money and an effective representative for the 91st District. Please join with me in voting for Scott Preston.

Bob Bradley, Normal