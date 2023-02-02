It's important that we support community-oriented candidates for Unit 5 School board like Alex Williams, Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, and Amy Roser.

They're up against a far-right cohort that opposes the upcoming Unit 5 referendum and has suggested a return to e-learning to save the district money. After what we've been through the past few years, I don't think that increasing either remote or e-learning is currently in the best interest of kids in our community.

Additionally, the district faces a 12 million dollar deficit. This gap can't be closed by just eliminating a few administrative positions. If such cuts have to be made over the next few years, it would mean that hundreds of teachers and extracurricular programs have to be cut. Things like shorter school days will be a result of necessary cuts to high school electives and elementary school specials. Williams, Pyle, Roser, and Adams understand the seriousness of this moment and have chosen to wisely support the referendum. Those in the conservative cabal are opposing the referendum and, by doing so, are implictly supporting these draconian cuts as well as explicitly supporting a return to e-learning as their only solution.

The conservative candidates have also taken to local radio on Cities 92.9 and laughed along as hosts joked about being transgender. They voiced support for school board members removing books from libraries, and said they'd seek to control health and sex ed curriculum. They're dangerously uninformed and not representative of the inclusive values of our community.

That's why I'm supporting Amy Roser, Alex Williams, Kelly Pyle, and Mark Adams. They realize that the real issue is making sure that we continue to have a top-notch, inclusive, and financially solvent school district. Rather than peddling in fabricated outrage, they're putting forward level-headed solutions to move Unit 5 forward.

Patrick Lawler, Bloomington