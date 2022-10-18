LETTER: Vote for Preston in 91st District

Scott Preston is the right person to represent us in the newly drawn 91st District of the Illinois House of Representatives. He will be prepared to represent his constituents in the multiple areas of state government legislation.

He is not a single issue candidate. He knows our area well from his experience of serving on the Normal Town Council, from serving on community boards and committees, and from having grown up in this part of Illinois. Please join me on November 8 by voting for Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District.