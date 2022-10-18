 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Vote for Preston in 91st District

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Scott Preston is the right person to represent us in the newly drawn 91st District of the Illinois House of Representatives. He will be prepared to represent his constituents in the multiple areas of state government legislation.

He is not a single issue candidate. He knows our area well from his experience of serving on the Normal Town Council, from serving on community boards and committees, and from having grown up in this part of Illinois. Please join me on November 8 by voting for Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District.

Mary Caisley, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News