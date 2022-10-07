 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Vote for Preston in 91st District

Letter to the Editor

Scott Preston has my support for state representative in the 91st District. I have known Scott for many years and seen him actively engaged in our community. He truly believes in giving back to others and leading by example.

Anyone who knows Scott knows he’s honest, hard-working, and innovative. Families and businesses in the 91st District would be well-served in Springfield with Scott as our representative. I encourage you to join me in voting for Scott Preston on or before November 8.

Roy Willan, Normal

