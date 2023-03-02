Steven is ready to be the Ward 4 representative on the Bloomington City Council. Steven has always been friendly and kind. He will listen to the residents of Ward 4 and will respectfully go forward with their questions and concerns about their neighborhood environment.

Steven will not be affected by any political bias. He will do his best in trying to do what is right. Voting for Steven Nalefski is voting for a man who seriously cares about this city. Steven cares about small business owners, like myself. He cares about the people we employ. He cares about how every person in the city contributes in some way, big or small to the successful running of it.