The upcoming election for Normal Town Council is likely to determine whether Normal will continue to thrive or will stagnate. If you value the vibrant community Normal has become, vote for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith, and Andy Byers.

The Town of Normal is one of the best run towns in Illinois. Under current leadership from a forward-looking town council, its Uptown Circle has received national and international awards for smart planning. Uptown’s beautification has been not only a source of pleasure, but also instrumental in recruiting ISU students and a hub of community life. We also enjoy many benefits that some neighboring towns do not, such as strong water and sewage infrastructure, weekly bulk garbage pickup, fall leaf vacuuming, a lot of outdoor entertainment, lovely parks, a strong economy, and competent staff managing all this.

This has been accomplished while maintaining Normal on very solid financial footing. It has received the highest possible credit rating, AAA, from Fitch. Our council members have been excellent stewards of our tax dollars, using them to ensure our strong infrastructure, our safety, and our high quality of community life.

Our town council members have been almost without exception thoughtful, hardworking people who work together for the good of the community. Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith have been on this Council and have demonstrated strong positive roles. Andy Byers is currently on the Planning Commission helping to develop plans for the future of Normal. These three represent a thoughtful, planful approach that looks to keeping Normal the excellent, well-run Town it has been, and with their election, will continue to be.

Let's keep a good thing going. It is endangered in this election if we fail to make the right choices. I urge you strongly to vote for Lorenz, Smith and Byers.

Ray Bergner, Normal