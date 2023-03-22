Vote for Lorenz, Smith and Byars

Please vote for Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars in the Normal Town Council election April 4. It is with the help of Lorenz and Smith on the council and Byers on the Normal Planning Commission that the town is such a wonderful place to live and work.

But we should not take this for granted. Consider the building 1 Uptown Circle on the west side of the circle. Back in 2007, the location was nothing but a large, ugly hole in the ground, and it remained that way for almost 10 years. During that decade the town devoted much effort to negotiating for the useful building we have now. The second floor is devoted to town offices, and Marc Tiritilli, running for town council, claims that the rent is much too high. If he and his two running mates had been on the council, the negotiating process could have been very different, and we might still have that monster hole.

It is interesting that on his website Tiritilli states that if he is elected to the council he “wants to change the dynamics so that there is less contention and more cooperation.” Where has he been for the past four years while his running mate Stan Nord has been on the council? Would anyone on the council, Nord included, or you if you have been watching, say that Nord has brought less contention and more cooperation?

How did Nord get on the council four years ago? It seemed to me that he had a brilliant strategy, a mailing that arrived just before election day, with no time for anyone to respond to his claims. Assuming that he does this again, please do the fact checking and vote for Lorenz, Smith and Byars.

Ken Berk, Normal