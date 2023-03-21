Normal has three exceptional candidates running for Normal Council: Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars.

Kathleen has been a voice of reason on the council for eight years. As a two-term incumbent and effective problem solver she is engaged on issues such as debt reduction and pension funding. Serving on the board of the B-N Convention and Visitors Bureau has given her helpful community perspective and understanding.

Karyn Smith is my neighbor in Normal, so I know her personally. She is responsive to the needs of her citizens. Karyn’s knowledge of business education, professional experience and community service have prepared her well for her council role.

Andy Byars will be a new vision on the council. He has built community understanding via his service on the Planning Commission. He believes in strong core services and responsible budgeting. After graduating from ISU, Andy decided to make Normal his permanent home and subsequently committed to bringing a new generation of leadership to city hall.

Join me in voting for Lorenz, Smith and Byars.

Orlyn Edge, Normal