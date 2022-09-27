LETTER: Vote Erickson for county board

I am writing to support the re-election of Chuck Erickson to the McLean County Board. When I have had a questions or concerns about county board business, he is one of the county board members whom I know can approach about the matter. I have found Chuck to be very approachable and willing to listen to my concerns.

I also know Chuck will give me an honest answer. I have found you can have a conversation with him that is both frank and honest. He respects my view and listens to it while if he disagrees with me, respectfully lets me know his thoughts. In this day when elected officials often talk past each other, Chuck listens even during small talk for points of agreement. He searches for solutions when they can be found.

His experience, intelligence and willingness to listen makes him a valuable asset to this county and its citizens. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.

Cat Woods, Bloomington