LETTER: Vote Democrats out of office

This is to all voters. If we don't change the direction that this country is going it is gong to be beyond repair. In other words if we don't vote these anti-American Democrats out of office it is only going to get worse.

I don't care if you didn't like President Trump you had to like his results because under Biden we have $5 gas and double-digit inflation. When Trump left office, gas was under $2 a gallon and inflation was single digit. So please get out and vote and help remove these corrupt Democrats.

They want to disarm us too. If we lose the Second Amendment all other amendments will dissolve.

Steven Shaw, Dewitt