 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Vote Democrats out of office

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

This is to all voters. If we don't change the direction that this country is going it is gong to be beyond repair. In other words if we don't vote these anti-American Democrats out of office it is only going to get worse.

I don't care if you didn't like President Trump you had to like his results because under Biden we have $5 gas and double-digit inflation. When Trump left office, gas was under $2 a gallon and inflation was single digit. So please get out and vote and help remove these corrupt Democrats.

They want to disarm us too. If we lose the Second Amendment all other amendments will dissolve.

Steven Shaw, Dewitt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News