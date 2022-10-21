LETTER: Vote Democrats out of office

Esther Joy King has stood for honesty and the working class people of Illinois and America her entire life. She has served our country with courage and honor with our great U.S. military families for years. She will make a great U.S. Representative in Congress by serving our families in Illinois and all of the people of this country.

Her opponent is a Chicago left-wing extremist who supports the decrepit SAFE-T act. He ran disgusting television ads, but yet he supports CRT and perverted teachings in our kids and grandkids schools. I urge you to vote for Esther King as our U.S. Representative. Restore sanity to our country by voting for her.

Darren Bailey is a working man who will stop this tax-and-spend madness that the Democrat party in Illinois stands for. He is a working farmer who will lower the killing taxes in his state. The Illinois Farm Bureau supports him 100%. I urge all conservatives, independents, Republicans and Libertarians to vote for sanity to be restored to Illinois government. Vote Republican.

Vote for Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st Illinois House district. He is a hard-working local family man who will keep Central Illinois thriving. His opponent ran repulsive lies on television and supports radical left-wing ideology in schools. Don’t vote for a Chicago-like lefty. Scott Preston is the best candidate for Central Illinois.

Tom Devore is best for Attorney General of Illinois by far. Dan Brady always represents the best of our Bloomington-Normal communities. He is the only candidate to run the Secretary of State the right way.

Finally, keep our McLean County Board represented by our local and caring candidates John McIntyre and Hannah Blumenshine. These two wonderful working-class family people of McLean County will keep our kids and grandkids learning the right academics in our schools.

James Bourke, Normal