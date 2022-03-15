LETTER: Vote Darren Bailey for governor

Darren Bailey for governor - a man of great depth, loyalty, conviction, commitment, trustworthy, dependability, hard work; a devoted husband and father; a man who is a strong part of the working man.

He is a third-generation farmer from Louisville, Illinois. Also has been a trucker and has worked excavating. A man who is beyond trustworthy, reliable, and who will have commitment with his word. A Governor that will stand alongside and be a voice for our Illinois farmers and rural areas of Illinois who oftentimes are ignored.

Darren Bailey will become a great leader as Governor for the State of Illinois. Being a third-generation farmer, he will listen to those who have never had a voice. Yes, Darren Bailey is part of the true blue collar working man who will care about the citizens of Illinois. We no longer need someone in office who loves to spend money that does not belong to them, creating big government control over the citizens, and who make the citizens of non-value and non-worth.

Darren Bailey as Governor will listen, and he will give ear to the citizens of Illinois. He will value the Illinois citizens who are law-abiding taxpaying citizens. I know without a doubt that Darren Bailey will be that right man in becoming Illinois Governor.

He cares about community. He cares about Illinois farmers. He cares about ordinary hard-working workers. He will give his all to Illinois to make Illinois a place that is part of the core heartbeat of the USA. Bringing back the richness of Illinois soil to the Illinois citizens.

Darren Bailey for Governor is the best choice that any of Illinois citizens could vote to stand alongside of the working man, farmers and truckers of Illinois. I trust this man 100%.

Jane Fairchild, Normal

