LETTER: Vote Darren Bailey for governor

As a Central Illinois business owner, I want to encourage my fellow business owners and neighbors to vote for Senator Darren Bailey for governor.

The cost of doing business in Illinois is skyrocketing. Increasing motor fuel taxes are making high gas prices even higher in Illinois, causing the prices of everything else to rise. Our labor force is leaving, choosing low-tax states instead of Illinois. Our unemployment taxes are rising and are threatening to increase as Illinois has chosen to not yet pay the federal government its $1.8 billion in unemployment insurance debt.

Please vote for Darren Bailey for governor. As governor, he will work to lower taxes and support fiscally responsible business-friendly policies.

Darren Bailey fought to open the Illinois economy during Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 lockdown. On September 16, Governor Pritzker issued his 34th consecutive executive order concerning the COVID-19 disaster. Yet according to President Biden, the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

We need a governor who respects the rule of law. Senator Darren Bailey is that man.

On January 1, 2023, more provisions of the SAFE-T law take effect. This law weakens the rights of property owners, blocking police from arresting and holding people accused of criminal trespass and other Class B misdemeanor offenses. If elected, Darren Bailey vows to work with police and repeal the Safe-T Act.

Please vote for Darren Bailey for governor. We want our businesses to stay in Illinois.

Julie Bakewell, Bloomington