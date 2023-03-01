This April 4, we will be casting our votes for John W. Danenberger for alderman of Bloomington Ward 4.

When you are on council, we call that serving on council and John knows the meaning of service. Service to our city and his constituents is very much what John is about. To serve our country he joined the Army. There he learned of the need to work with others to achieve results.

John’s service also includes working on civic and community boards. He serves on the City of Bloomington planning commission. He serves as vice-chair of Milestones Early Learning Center and on the boards of the Shakespeare Festival, Habitat for Humanity, and PONY Baseball. In these roles John has learned of the many issues alderman must face to successfully serve on Bloomington City Council.

John understands that the aging infrastructure of our city needs renewal. For too long attention and tax money was directed to growth, to the detriment of our older neighborhoods. He will work to ensure that our city will direct its attention to Ward 4 and the other wards that have long been neglected.

John also has chosen to live in an old house. He is aware of the day-to-day challenges of caring for existing assets. He is also aware that the preservation of our old neighborhoods is critical in preserving the tax base of our Bloomington Public School system. He knows that money invested to bring our neighborhoods into better shape has a huge impact on our school district having the resources to run its quality educational system,

Early voting has started. Vote for John Danenberger for City of Bloomington Alderman Ward 4.

Greg and Carol Koos, Bloomington