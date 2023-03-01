Admittedly, I have only become personally acquainted with John Danenberger -- candidate for City of Bloomington Ward 4 councilperson – during the course of his current campaign. That said, the intersections of our community involvement and shared priorities are plenty.

John is a supporter of historic preservation and a vocal advocate for downtown Bloomington, as well as the historic landmarks within Ward 4 – including the David Davis Mansion, White Place and Franklin Square historic districts, and even the Old House Society Warehouse. As a lifelong adjacent neighbor of White Place and a former educator in public history myself, John’s commitment to preserving the history of Bloomington resonates deeply.

John currently serves as vice-chair of Milestones Early Learning Center, and as the director of a nonprofit that partners with Milestones to provide weekly arts programming and social-emotional exploration to its kiddos, John’s support of one of our communities’ longest-running centers for early learning is encouraging and exciting. John also provides pro bono legal representation through Prairie State Legal Services, a nonprofit organization that offers invaluable legal assistance to under-resourced members of our communities and which I had the privilege of partnering with as a multicultural leadership program participant.

John is also a supporter of the performing arts, serving on the board of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. As an individual reared in and nurtured by the local performing arts scene, I know firsthand the value and necessity of consistent and generous service to the arts. In the end, John also sees his future role as Ward 4 councilperson as a legacy of Julie Emig’s “distinguished service and strong advocacy.” And, anyone who is deemed worthy of an Emig endorsement is worthy of a vote. So, on April 4, vote John Danenberger for Ward 4.

Hannah Johnson, Bloomington