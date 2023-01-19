LETTER: Vote Danenberger for alderman

Have you met John Danenberger? Until recently I had not, but he was a member of the Bloomington Planning Commision where I was in attendance.

After being impressed with his participation at the meeting, I took the time to meet with him privately for an hour once he announced he was a candidate for the Ward 4 alderman position.

His academic resume includes an undergraduate degree from DePaul University, a graduate degree from University College in London, England, and a law degree from Loyola University. Quite impressive, but not as impressive as learning how he intends to use his academic credentials serving as the Ward 4 alderman.

His law degree was put to good use when he joined the U. S. Army JAG Corps serving in Afghanistan and Washington, D.C., during his seven-year military career. He is currently a lawyer working at State Farm Insurance.

John could have settled anywhare with his wife, Yuki, and children Ana and Wyatt, buy he chose to return to his hometown, Bloomington, to work and rear his family. He has ben active in the community serving serving on the Planning Commission, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Habitat for Humanity and Pony League baseball.

As impressive as his above credentials are, you will be more impressed with his demeanor and ability to bring an intelligent business viewpoint to the alderman position. As a retired Ward 8 alderman, I would have been honored to serve on the Bloomington City Council with John Danenberger. Please join me in voting for John on April 4 to be our alderman in Ward 4.

Robert Fazzini, Bloomington