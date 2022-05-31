LETTER: Vote Chung, Logemann, Giannoulias

Throughout her county board tenure, Sharon Chung has proven herself a conscientious and thorough representative. She asks hard questions that deserve response and is not afraid to bring voice to those often ignored. This governmental experience has prepared her well as she competes in the Democratic primary on June 28 for the new Bloomington-Normal 91st House District.

If Jonathan Logemann brings the same energy to the U.S. Capitol that he brings to his classroom he would make a great representative for the Illinois 17th Congressional District. He teaches high school economics and business, is an Illinois Education Association union member, serves on the Rockford City Council and is an Illinois Army National Guard member, having served in Afghanistan.

This varied service means Jonathan understands our challenges from the classroom, workplace, small business to foreign affairs. All politicians claim to love veterans, but they are few in D.C. Jonathan’s overseas service attunes him to our current service people and veterans to ensure they are more than thanked for their service, but cared for appropriately.

Finally, having watched his previous service as Illinois Treasurer, Alexi Giannoulias would make a responsive Secretary of State. When he became State Treasurer, an immediate action was to halt campaign contributions from banks, contractors or employees. His vision includes ensuring open doors, responsiveness and a updated programs at our drivers’ license facilities.

For the June 28 Democratic primary, these three would not only serve well, but make us proud.

Mike Matejka, Normal

