I am proudly writing to share my enthusiastic support and endorsement of Dr. Cathy Lust for District 87 School Board. District 87 is fortunate to have a candidate of Cathy's remarkable quality and dedication.

Cathy is a Bloomington High School graduate as well as are her two children. Cathy's educational background also includes a bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, a master's degree in school psychology, and a doctorate in educational administration from Illinois State University.

I have had the good fortune to work along side Cathy for over 20 years at Bloomington Junior High School where she served as a school psychologist and a member of many committees that focused on improving student achievement, social justice for our students and staff, improving our school culture, and ways to ensure that all students had equal access to the curriculum. Cathy's goal was for all students to achieve their highest potential in order to become productive citizens and lifelong learners. This continues to be her goal.

Cathy makes decisions by listening to others, looking at the facts and data, and considers all options before making important decisions. Cathy will bring her dedication, vision, expertise, organizational and communication skills to District 87 schools.

I encourage you to vote for Cathy Lust on April 4th for District 87 School Board.

Robyn Cashen, Bloomington