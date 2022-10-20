LETTER: Vote carefully in upcoming election

Yes, inflation is awful. Groceries, gasoline, clothing, rents and utilities are all getting very costly. Some of the inflation problem can be controlled by the current administration in Washington, and some cannot. Some is due to global issues from far away places.

I know a larger problem that needs fixing. There are people in power in our country that want to take away our voting rights. The United States of America has been a place where the government is "of the people, by the people, and for the people" (remember Abraham Lincoln?} because through the ballot box, everyone has a say.

There are people in power now who have forgotten about that and want to do anything they can so that they can stay in power. They will lie and keep repeating lies. They will try to make us afraid of people who look different or speak with different accents.

They will try to use Article 1 Section 4 of the constitution to allow state legislatures to ignore the votes of the citizens and let the legislators choose who is to be the "winner" of elections. At that point, we are no longer a democracy, and we will, I am afraid, watch our Bill of Rights freedoms begin to disappear.

Please vote, and please vote carefully. Research the people who are running for office and find out what they believe.

Carol Roehrig, Hudson