LETTER: Vote Bailey in important election

We have a choice to vote to change the direction of our state or leave our current governor and other officials in place, along with their failed policies.

Darren Bailey is the only legislator courageous enough to fight J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders which led to businesses closing down and caused working people to lose their source of income, hindered children’s education, caused distress to nursing home residents deprived of contact with family members and harmed the state’s economy.

Darren strongly supports our law enforcement officers and policies to keep our citizens safe. Darren consistently votes no to tax increases and supports small and large businesses and a stronger economy. As a former president of a school board, Darren understands the value of quality education for our children and supports education reform to combat the radical policies instituted by J.B. Pritzker, which include inappropriate sex education beginning with kindergarteners.

This upcoming election is an important election. Be sure to exercise your right to vote and vote for positive change. Vote for someone who is looking out for the citizens of Illinois. Vote for Darren Bailey for governor and Stephanie Trussell for lieutenant governor. Go to BaileyforIllinois.com to learn more.

Susan McWhorter, Bloomington