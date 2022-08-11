LETTER: Vote against workers' rights bill

In November we'll be voting on Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution (Bill SJRCA0011), also known as a workers' rights bill. I'm writing to explain why you should vote no.

First, workers are already granted broad rights through the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act and the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act. Each act allows employees to designate employee representatives for the negotiation of wages, hours and other conditions of employment and resolution of disputes arising under collective bargaining agreements. Amendment 1 doesn't add to these currently existing rights.

But the problem with the amendment is from its synopsis:

"Provides that no law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and work place safety."

So if a union negotiates a contract and its terms contradict a law, that law is neutralized. Effectively, this gives law-making power to non-elected individuals who can't be removed by the voters. And since those terms can be as broad as "other terms and conditions of employment", the unelected law-making power is also very broad and unchecked.

But it goes even deeper. This is a constitutional amendment, not just a law like the labor relations acts I referred to above. So if it causes problems, the voters and even lawmakers can't solve it by writing a law since the Constitution supersedes laws. The only recourse would be another constitutional amendment, which is a time consuming and difficult process.

Please vote no on Amendment 1. The protections we want for workers already exist, and the potential shift of power to people we can't control via voting is dangerous.

Steve Geller, Bloomington