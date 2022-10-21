LETTER: Vote against Unit 5 referendum

Please vote no for the Unit 5 referendum. We are being told if we vote yes our property taxes will go down. I have spoken to an in-the-know financial person who lives in the Unit 5 district. I was told there is no way your property taxes will go down. I was also told if it does not pass in November they will try again in April.
I remember the scare tactics from the 90’s threatening to do away with extracurricular activities. Didn’t happen. Unit 5 is not building a new school so before I vote yes they need to give me more information exactly how this will lower property taxes and for how many years.
Mary Ham, Normal