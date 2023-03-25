The Unit 5 proposition raises the maximum tax rate for educational purposes by 32.35%. This does not mean taxes would increase by this amount but the board would be authorized by this proposition to raise taxes up to 32.35% at any time in the future without asking voters.

The proposition is a permanent increase in the maximum though there is only a short term need to pay off debt to eliminate the interest expense. Why not a temporary increase to address this need? I could support a temporary need but not a blank check so to speak for future wants without taxpayer approval.

More than half, 68.9%, of the Unit 5 budget is not “extendable for educational purposes.” The proposed cuts seem to be directed at the other 31% the direct educational expenses. This is rightly raising the concern of the community for the quality of the education provided. The board and Unit 5 management should look to reduce cost in the other 68.9% of the budget not related directly to education.

Total Unit 5 cost per student is 24.25% higher than Cornerstone Christian Academy currently and with approval of this proposition could be as much as 43% higher. The most recently approved budget is $16,501 per student and could increase $17,886 with proposition approval. Is this reasonable compared to $12,500 at Cornerstone? To be fair Cornerstone has no bus service or cafeteria service but doesn’t have the benefits of scale of a much larger Unit 5 system.

Vote no on this proposition.

Mike Chatham, Bloomington