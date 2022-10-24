LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

Kidding, right? Are we seriously supposed to believe that the already economically and politically powerful government unions in Illinois need more protection? From what? There are federal and state laws already in place to protect unions.

Vote no on Amendment 1. It does nothing to protect everyday workers, but gives almost unlimited power to union bosses and politicians. Amendment 1 does not belong in the state constitution where it cannot be changed, even by lawmakers. In fact, putting laws like this in the state constitution is the primary reason Illinois is in a downward spiral of increasing taxes forcing citizens and businesses to leave the state.

Vote no on Amendment 1. No other state has any constitution laws that even come close to what Amendment 1 provides for a special interest group that represents about 7% of the adult population in Illinois. Amendment 1 will do two things: 1) Raise taxes for all Illinois taxpayers, and 2) Solidify Illinois' reputation as one of the worst states in the union.

It's time for citizens and taxpayers to take back our state from untrustworthy politicians and special interest groups. Vote no on Amendment 1 and instead let's consider a taxpayer protection amendment we could all agree on.

Dennis Crowley, Bloomington