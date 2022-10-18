LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

The Worker’s Rights Amendment, Amendment 1, on November’s ballot. How should you vote?

Proponents say it’s all about helping the worker.

Opponents say:

• 36% of working Americans are independent contractors. Because they can earn more money working for themselves, they choose not to be employees who work for someone else. They use their extra money to pay for any benefits employers might offer. Amendment 1 is worded so that these people will be classified as employees, and many will be forced out of their present livelihoods. (Thousands of bloggers, journalists, actors, musicians and even truckers lost their jobs after California passed a similar bill [AB5].)

• It will raise our taxes; conservative estimates say property taxes will increase by $500 a year. Illinois already has the second-highest property taxes in the nation.

• It will grant government unions, the most powerful lobbying group in our state, even more power.

• The wording in the amendment says “No law shall be passed that” stops what this intended legislation is trying to do. (Since AB5 passed in CA, 75 exemptions have been added, in effect gutting the law. It should have been repealed, but politicians and labor unions like it.)

• If Amendment 1 is struck down, it will not affect any union’s ability to collectively bargain.

Who is supporting Amendment 1? Seven labor unions and Governor Pritzker.

The Chicago Tribune is asking for a no vote. You should vote “no,” and ask all your friends to do the same.

Lauretta Marigny, O'Fallon