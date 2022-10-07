LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.

The proposed amendment would give unions very broad power to negotiate contracts. No local or state law would be able to check their power. If Amendment 1 passes, taxes will rise. State or local law would not be able to stop the unions from continually increasing wages, benefits, and other “conditions” for which the taxpayers would be responsible.

Illinois public pension debt would increase more than the current $313 billion shortfall. Our democratically elected officials would not be able to restrain unelected union bosses. Business costs would rise and other companies would join Caterpillar, Boeing, and Citadel in fleeing Illinois.

Amendment 1 is bad for taxpayers and businesses in Illinois. Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot.

Robert Nagle, Bloomington