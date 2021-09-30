LETTER: View mandates as a draft

Our President set stricter mandates for masks and vaccines. Instead of balking and condemning these actions, look at it in another way. Think of these new mandates as a draft.

During WWI, WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam, a draft was established in which those (at that time strictly males) who failed to enlist were drafted into the military. This was done so that America could defeat the enemy they were fighting.

Today we are at war and the enemy is an evil virus which has killed millions worldwide. It is up to every American ages 12 and over to fight against it. Hopefully soon, it will also include those children under age 12.

Just as it was our responsibility during the above mentioned wars to fight against the enemy, it is our responsibility now to fight this virus. Show that you as an American will step up and do your very best to win this war. Don't be un-American and be a draft dodger.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

