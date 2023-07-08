If you have tried to navigate College Avenue lately, it is a mess since it is only one lane. Imagine if it was permanently one lane. Choosing to make Vernon one lane each way, even with a turn lane, is not conducive for traffic in our large community.

Imagine one lane east in the morning by Hoose Elementary. Eastbound parents and special ed buses trying to enter the parking lot and drop off areas while westbound cars trying to turn into Hoose are backed up so no eastbound cars can pass. This is what happened when they added two bike lanes and parking on Parkside Road.

Traffic is backed up by Parkside Junior High because there is no longer any room to pass. Added to that backup is parents and students trying to drive to Normal West High School.

Survey the traffic jam this fall to realize how reducing lanes is not the answer. Any easier and cost-effective solution is just to put up a four way stop at Blair drive. Do not let them ruin one of only three east west routes in Normal and be better stewards of our tax dollars.

Karen Slabe, Normal