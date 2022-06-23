LETTER: Vagasky is the best choice

Considering experience and clearly documented plans for the future of law enforcement in Livingston County, Tom Vagasky is the best choice in the upcoming June 28 primary.

The county board recently set the salary for the incoming sheriff at $148,000. Tom is committed to be a full-time sheriff, while his opponent plans to continue his part time endeavors with a band playing in various venues, some outside Livingston County.

Tom’s years of experience with the state police in drug enforcement included supervising multi-county task forces. When Livingston County agencies needed state assistance, Tom was the one called. Tom's extensive resume and background make him uniquely qualified and what Livingston County needs. Please join me is electing Tom Vagasky.

Mike Ingles, Pontiac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0