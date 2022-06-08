LETTER: Vagasky for Livingston sheriff

Why should anyone care about voting in the Livingston County Republican Primary Sheriff's Election? This election will determine our next county sheriff.

I am endorsing Tom Vagasky for Sheriff of Livingston County.

I was mayor of Forrest for 22 1/2 years and know first-hand the importance of having an accountable sheriff.

I have attended meetings and heard Tom speak. His extensive law enforcement career includes police budgets, federal grant programs and police administration, all excellent qualities a sheriff should possess.

I want a full-time sheriff to lead the department back in the right direction. I'm not convinced a band leader can matchup to Tom's qualifications. There is no question who is most qualified to fill this position.

I appreciate Tom's strong morals, integrity, law enforcement experiences and his pledge to being transparent and accountable to the citizens; something Livingston County desperately needs.

Richard A. Sanders, Forrest

