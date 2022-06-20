LETTER: Vagasky for Livingston sheriff

I am writing this letter to express my support for Tom Vagasky for Republican candidate for Livingston County Sheriff in the June 28 primary election.

I served the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years before being elected to two terms as sheriff.

In disclosure, I admitted to being biased against the other candidate. When any law enforcement agency hires an officer, they are looking for the best person with higher standard and character. The public expects those wearing a badge to be above reproach and to behave at all times whether on on-duty or off to be an example to the rest of us.

I point out that Tom Vagasky has had a lengthy career in law enforcement having served in the Illinois Department of Corrections before joining the Illinois State Police.

He has real experience and achieved promotions with the Illinois State Police. His last assignment was supervisor of the area drug unit covering 13 counties.

Tom has also served as an instructor in criminal law and rules of evidence. Tom is the candidate with experience in budgets and grant programs. I had conversation with his opponent who, when I asked about his experience in dealing with budgets and the taxpayers' money, said he would, “let somebody take care of that.”

I ask that before you cast your vote to look at the candidates based on experience, educational background and achievement. Only one candidate checks the boxes on issues that we need in the next sheriff. Join me and vote for Tim Vagasky.

Robert McCarty, Pontiac

