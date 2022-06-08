LETTER: Vagasky for Livingston County Sheriff

I am writing to you in support of Tom Vagasky for Sheriff of Livingston County.

I have lived 60-plus years in Livingston County and I was employed in the 70’s for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In all the the years of being in Livingston County, I have never seen anyone with the training and extensive experience that Tom Vagasky has in law enforcement.

I feel that his experience and knowledge is what we need to straighten out the past and present problems we are enduring. Please get out and vote June 28. Make the right decision, I did, vote for Tom Vagasky, the only man with the best background and experience for sheriff of Livingston County.

Dennis Smith, Fairbury

