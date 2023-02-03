In an effort to discredit the process associated with the recently signed 2023 Omnibus Bill, a January 31, 2023, letter to the editor misreported and misquoted Nancy Pelosi’s comments from 13 years earlier. It must be assumed that he did not attribute her name to the quote because she was talking about the Affordable Care Act in 2010, not the 2023 Omnibus Bill.

The letter attributed the same quote to “other congresspersons,” but he provides no names, and those words are not associated with anyone else. Pelosi stated, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy,” She did not say, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.” Pelosi’s comment came at the very end of a speech on March 9, 2010 in Washington D.C.

Nowhere does the context of her statement, nor the speech itself, suggest that passing the Affordable Care Act was the only way to know what was in it. The sense of Pelosi's remarks was that, in her view, the benefits of the bill, rather than the contents of the bill, would only be fully revealed to the public after the legislation was passed and implemented.

Further, unlike the Omnibus Bill, the complete Pelosi quote came after the Affordable Care Act had been publicly available and publicly debated for months.

It is unclear why the writer misquoted a former Democratic Speaker of the House to decry a bill he doesn’t like and then used it as an example of the process that is somehow representative of the process associated with the 2023 Omnibus Bill.

A letter to the editor must be held accountable in the way information – and context of information – is presented.

Roger Garrett, Bloomington