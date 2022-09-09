LETTER: US Post Office needs improvement

My father was a rural mailman many years ago.

Postcards cost one cent and letters two cents in city and outlying areas they were delivered the next day. Today it may take two or three days or more for delivery and cost 55 cents.

August 3, I mailed a payment to Northern Illinois. It arrived the 23rd and I was charged $42 in late fees. It was due the 11th.

It is time postal service gets letters or either employees learn how to read addresses. Also shake and empty mail pouches upside down.

Sometimes my mailbox has letters for the neighbors and sometimes it’s on the ground where they haven’t closed the mailbox or missed it completely.

Is our problem too much automation or just hurrying too fast or not caring?

Years ago when my father couldn’t deliver by car he would go by horseback –borrowed from a farmer on his route.

“The mail must go through” was their motto.

P.S.: A good idea – when mailing a get well or other greeting card to someone in the hospital – put their return address then if they are no longer at the facility it is returned to them at home – not you.

Audrey Lolling, Downs