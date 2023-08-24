The United States is not systemically racist, and politicians who lie that it is are getting people hurt.

Not only are there no laws that require racism, but instead they actively prohibit it. Specifically, the Fair Housing Act (1968 - Bans discrimination in the sale, rental, or financing of housing) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (1964 - Bans employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin).

But even in the absence of systemic racism, the lie is enough to cause violence. Darrell Brooks was convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis. Prior to his murders, Brooks called for violence against white people and particularly elderly white people. The N.Y. subway shooter (Frank James) also called for violence against whites because he said they were replacing Blacks.

And while there's no direct link between their violence and the lie, if a group - any group - is told that outsiders are persecuting them then some members of that group will lash out. And in the case of Brooks and James, it turns into murder.

Furthermore, if the U.S. were racist against Blacks we would expect to see uniform destitution for all blacks. But Nigerian immigrants earn roughly the same as everyone else and are twice as likely to get a college degree (Migration Policy Institute). If there were systemic persecution we would see the opposite.

Accusations of the U.S. being systemically racist aren't just campaign tricks to get votes from people who respond to demagogues. It angers people enough that now they're killing those they think responsible. And politicians who use them need to be called out and justify why they think getting into office is worth having others killed.

Steve Geller, Bloomington