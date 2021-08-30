LETTER: US abandons its own ideals, allies

A recent letter here commended President Biden for getting out of Afghanistan. I wonder if the writer has reconsidered his letter because of this awful debacle by the commander in chief.

Without a doubt, this horribly executed plan of leaving that struggling nation, which seems every first world government has a hand in the cookie jar. Afghanistan has always suffered between rival clans while suppressing freedom of the common citizenry, especially women’s rights.

America has fervently defended freedoms of all peoples, regardless of the country. War is so much different than in the past as weapons and munitions are tertiary combat materiel, but intelligence and cyberspace take control. Lately, major news media hark about our troops being there for decades, not totally untrue, but lacking the integrity of what American forces must do for absolute defense of our freedoms.

Yet, domestically, our freedoms are slipping away due to autocrats among Democrat governors declaring COVID-19 mandate restrictions and vaccines. All these are evidence of usurping legislative bodies for honest debate and local influence.

A multiplying effect of unrest and distrust of the authority because of one man rule. Gov. Pritzker, not relying on the general assembly for debate and legislation, writes executive orders of COVID-19 mandates and other infringements on personal freedoms. One thing I will never lose sight, that God, with Jesus Christ, is master of the universe as omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent. And ultimately a purpose to these worldwide events. Standing up for Jesus.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

