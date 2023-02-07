Unit 5 referendum: There has been a lot of negative discussion focusing on high taxes, tax increases, reductions in education classes, higher class counts.

Why would we want to short change our kids now or anytime? What is the future — the future in which these kids will live and work and raise their families? We ought to be talking about what skills they will need, the knowledge of science and math, going to the moon and Mars, curing diseases, making good decisions, foreign languages, and other futuristic possibilities. Let’s talk about expanding our education possibilities for an unknown future that none of us can clearly conceive but should prepare for. Just think about all the major advancements that have taken place in your lifetime. Now think about the future for these kids.

Seventy years ago, my high school did not offer a foreign language to any of us students. And so, when I worked for an international company, I was always short when it came to foreign business meetings, negotiating contracts, and other interchanges with people from Mexico, China, Italy, Germany, and other countries. We ought to have a second language policy starting in kindergarten, and not talk about cutting back on foreign languages

People, your worry about your money now will place major restrictions on the future of these kids. Twenty, thirty years from now, your today’s money worry (and possible no vote) will not only negatively impact these kids, but negatively impact the community you live in. We are going to need more doctors and nurses, lawyers, professors, community leaders, when we get older.

Let’s create a grand vision of our future — for these kids and for us. Let’s support it, and then work to make it unfold before us. Isn’t that future worth creating?

Dennis Kirby, Bloomington