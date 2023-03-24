I grew up with Unit 5 pride. I attended private school and begged my parents to send me to Unit 5 schools. Once enrolled, Unit 5 is where I flourished as a child. I had more opportunities that were not available to me otherwise. I was involved with clubs, activities, sports and music.

Today, working in a junior high, I have the privilege of watching young students explore and discover their passions. Unit 5 provides so much more than an excellent education. Unit 5 produces students who become strong community members and strong individuals that will thrive in society.

As a veteran teacher of nearly 30 years, all in Unit 5 schools, Unit 5 does put children first and strives to educate the whole child. Each child needs to have the opportunity to find their passion so that they may be successful in life. I urge you to take action and vote yes for Unit 5 schools. Keep the strong tradition of pride and excellence alive.

Jennifer Bolton, Bloomington