LETTER: Unit 5 need our support

We are blessed with a strong thriving community and we are admired throughout the Midwest for our progressive growth and success. We have strong and growing businesses. We have two major universities and a community college that is instituting cutting-edge work force programs.

Our transportation networks; auto, air, passenger rail, transit are first class and award winning. We have a long history of strong K-12 schools. As a community we have worked in unison with common vision to support these assets. Now is a time to step up with broad based support for one of these assets in jeopardy.

The Unit 5 School District is in dire need of our support and I am asking for your help. On November 8 we will be asked to support a tax referendum to support education funding. If this effort fails, our schools will lose quality teachers, our students will lose classes and programs vital to their growth. If this spiral down begins it will be very difficult to reverse.

I firmly believe that the path laid for our schools is the path we lay for our whole community. Look to other communities with struggling schools and you will see a pattern of decay that affects every facet of vitality in that community. People do not stay in communities with poor education. People do not move to communities with poor education. Businesses will not locate in communities with poor education. As go the schools, so goes the entire community.

Please join me with a yes vote for the Unit 5 referendum and affirm your strong support for our children and our community.

Chris Koos, Normal