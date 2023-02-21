I have had children in the Unit 5 schools district since 1997. My youngest graduates this year.

My oldest daughter graduated from Normal West with enough AP credits to take an entire year off her college requirements. She earned the General Assembly Scholarship for our Congressional district, and the Presidential Honors Scholarship from Illinois State University, paying for her all of her undergraduate tuition. She eventually earned a doctorate in microbiology.

My oldest son earned a scholarship from Heartland; my youngest daughter graduated knowing how to speak four languages. They all benefited from participating in theater, music and band which gave them confidence and improved their communication and math skills.

I have read a lot of negative chatter about our Unit 5 school district as of late. People throwing out all manner of reasons to vote against the new referendum. They think the superintendent and all the admins make too much money, that all state workers get too much pension. They repeat talking points they hear and read written by the Illinois Policy Institute to “prove” the public schools are wasteful and corrupt. They don’t believe a single fact cited by the current school board, choosing instead to cling to “facts” written by folks whose entire job is to keep taxes low for the richest Illinoisians.

All this chatter is just noise generated to confuse the only facts that matter. My granddaughter is a second grader at Unit 5 now. She deserves the same quality education her mother received. If this referendum fails that won’t happen. Unit 5 has done right by my children and this entire community for decades. It’s not a villain to be defeated. It’s a community resource to be supported. Vote Yes for the Unit Five Referendum on or before April 4.

Connie Kelly, Normal