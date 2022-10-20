LETTER: Unit 5 ideology divisive

Unit 5 has a problem, and it isn’t going to be fixed with money. There is a drastic difference in scholastic achievement between children of color and others. This must be fixed. Their fix is to see the world through the lens of equity.

Specifically, they state - “To ensure a systemic and continuous development toward advancing equity within all policies, processes, procedures, initiatives, decision-making and fiscal responsibilities.”

The question is, how do they define equity? There are two ways to look at this question. You can find their cartoon pictures of kids of different sizes trying to see over a fence or you could look at the definitions of the words they use in building their equity plan. If you use the latter here is some of what you find.

1. Racism is systemic, often unseen. It is everywhere and in everything. Discrepancies in achievement and solutions they attempt flow from this belief.

2. Racism is (their definition) – “The individual, cultural, and institutional beliefs, and actions of oppression that manifest privileges to White people, or those that identify or are perceived White, based on devaluing the experience and humanity of Black, Indigenous and/or People of Color (BIPOC), or those that identify as BIPOC. Racism is fueled by White supremacy ideology.”

3. Further definition of who the “oppressors” are - "All non-dominant (corrected - dominant) or historically marginalized (corrected - unjustly rewarded) identities such as White, male, heterosexual, cisgender, upper class, abled-bodied, U.S. born, native English-speaker, college-educated, Christian, young, desirable in stature, size, and appearance."

This divisive ideology should not be the foundation of educational pedagogy for our children in Unit 5.

David Heisner, Bloomington