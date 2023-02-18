“It is our responsibility to spend the funds entrusted to us to obtain the greatest educational opportunity for our youth. We must also protect and preserve the fiscal health of the District...District funds will be balanced. If not, there is a reason and a plan to balance.” -- Unit 5 Strategic Plan, October 2016

A low education fund tax rate. The real estate market crash. Poor and unpredictable state funding.

These are some of the reasons Unit 5 gives for its fiscal crisis.

Certainly these constraints have presented challenges and prompted difficult decisions. But revenue-restricting circumstances alone don’t make budget deficits inevitable. Spending also matters.

Fiscal years 2019 and 2020 mark the turning point.

Inflation and the district’s EAV were both running about 2 percent.

Fiscal 2019 showed a $6.3 million increase (7.3 percent) in wages and benefits in the education fund from the previous year.

Fiscal 2020 increased $4.6 million (5 percent) from 2019.

This spending - mostly from new hiring - has created annual deficits of $10-$12 million and forced massive borrowing.

The Unit 5 board was acting to help students, especially in addressing their social and emotional needs. As someone who owes much to teachers, I respect and appreciate this effort. But the board failed to balance its concern for students with its fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers. Had the board approached residents earlier, before serious budget woes developed, this referendum could have been far less contentious and divisive.

It’s disappointing that school board members haven’t taken more ownership and accountability in this matter. Apparently none of this predicament was their doing, and none say they plan to handle budget issues differently going forward. Is it any wonder that a majority of voters last fall opposed this referendum? And why so many today remain conflicted?

Randy Gleason, Normal