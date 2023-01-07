LETTER: Unions bring discussions to open

During the fall semester, I became aware that some professors at Illinois State University are attempting to organize tenure track faculty into a union. I was approached by a colleague in my department who had questions about unionization. Until that occurred, I had no idea this was happening.

Because of the rules for such efforts, organizers approach individuals and, once over 50% of eligible faculty sign their support, all tenure track faculty would be represented by the union. How strange that organizers would seek to drastically change working conditions in this way.

Subsequent to that conversation, I was approached by two organizers in my office. This was also strange because, as I understand the relevant ethics rules, unionization efforts are supposed to take place outside normal business spaces and hours.

But the greater ethical concern is this: As university faculty, we supposedly aspire to open dialogue and critical inquiry. Why then, is the unionization effort not out in the open and subject to discussion and debate? It’s possible that faculty members would be completely unaware this was happening until it was a done deal and sprung on them.

So, union organizers – bring your effort out in the open. Surely you don’t want to fundamentally and profoundly change the work lives of all your colleagues without giving them a voice in the decision, do you? Years ago, when a similar effort took place, there were open forums and panel discussions. The faculty voted and the effort failed. Let’s put the current effort to the same test.

Jim Broadbear, Bloomington