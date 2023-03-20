The Dominion lawsuit has revealed that Rupert Murdoch criticized rival channel Newsmax as "not good people" and "desperate for money.”

This is pretty ironic, coming from the guy who admitted allowing his MAGA stars to air the big lie about the 2020 election; otherwise it would cost Fox News big money. And lie on air Tucker did, like he does every day. We did learn it's not fake news that he actually hates Trump.

But lying is what Trumpublicans stand for. COVID was totally under control. Donald didn’t know about the payment to Stormy Daniels. Biden will destroy protections for pre-existing conditions. Windmill noise causes cancer.

DeSantis has converted some of the MAGA crowd by twisting the debate into a culture war over wokeness with a take off on the Know Nothing Party of the 1850s. And it’s clear Ron knows nothing and doesn’t care to learn anything about the struggles that “easy to hate” (for the MAGA inclined) groups -- people of color and not of the usual religion and gender -- have endured. Just another white guy who wants to control the curriculum of a high school AP course on Black American history. And censor books about Blacks in libraries.

So as we prepare for this municipal election season, determine who is running for council and school board, and unearth the underground traitors, the Trumpers, and expose them. And never vote for Christian nationalists. We’ve all seen how that movie ends.

Alan Novick, Normal