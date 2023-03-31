Unit 5 education is on the line in the upcoming election. This year’s election gives us a stark choice about the future of our schools, and voters must understand the choice. To keep our high quality education, it’s crucial that we vote in favor of the referendum, a referendum that is not a tax increase. But that’s not enough! We also need to vote for the four school board candidates who support the referendum and our schools: Kelly Pyle, Amy Poser, Alex Williams and Mark Adams.

This year there are major differences among school board candidates. The above four support the referendum and quality education, but a new group of candidates, none of whom are educators, are against the referendum. This group, which calls itself Unit 5 Students First, is not putting students first. They have not presented any realistic solutions to address the deficit.

Is it really believable that adding e-learning in the classroom will make up for a $12 million deficit, a deficit created over years of decreased state funding and increased unfunded mandates? Do we really want to take away options for important age appropriate health and sex education offerings? Do we want to refuse our students the opportunity to learn about our history’s racism? Do we want to let a small group of angry parents determine how we deliver education to our children?

Our children deserve the opportunity to have good education, as we had. For our community to continue to thrive with the excellent schools we have, and we need every vote, not only for the referendum, but for the school board candidates who truly support them. Please join me in voting for the referendum and for these four excellent candidates.

Laurie Bergner, Normal