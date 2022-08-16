LETTER: Turn argumentation in to action

The issue of abortion is the most divisive one in our nation, and shows no sign of letting up. It's possible it might be the greatest issue in all of history due to the millions upon millions of lives that have been eliminated, intentionally.

Language and slick phraseology tend to obscure the harsh taking of life. Indeed, language can provide a linguistic camouflage that can hide abortion's deadliness.

The opposite of pro-life should correctly/honestly be termed as "pro-death." Yet, to smother the tragedy of abortive death, the phrase is mellowed into "pro-choice." It amounts to inconsistency, and cushions the repulsiveness of slaughtering innocent babies.

There are other deceits in the realm of language falsehoods. One is the term, "reproductive rights." Abortion has no connection with reproduction. Rather, abortion is better termed as destruction. How can an educated nation continue to wallow in such a devious rhetorical manipulation?

Another phrase is reference to a "safe" abortion. Safe for whom? Surely, it is anything but safe for the hapless and defenseless baby that has no means of defense to combat this act that will destroy 70 or more years of potential life.

Pro-life adherents need to turn argumentation in to action. In a morally weak-kneed nation, they should work tirelessly in hastening support to turn abortion into adoption, even if it takes billions (or trillions) of dollars in the form of private, governmental, and church assistance.

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley