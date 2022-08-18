LETTER: Truth the only cure to virus

For the last three years we have seen a horrific virus develop from a small scare to a national nightmare. Even when vaccines became available a significant number of the population refused to believe in it. Our former President helped to spread doubt about this and other issues that are driven by science or facts.

It would seem that that mindset has spread into a new pandemic of fear and mistrust in facts supported by evidence. This pandemic may be more dangerous than COVID because it doesn’t just threaten lives; it has evolved into a threat to the rule of law and democracy itself.

Unlike COVID, a simple series of shots will not bring this pandemic under control. This disease is planted in the DNA of a personality. It seeks to justify beliefs and actions based on what it wants truth to be, regardless of the facts. And if necessary, it will break, if not seek to destroy, laws upon which the democratic system is built. It can only be overcome by the peaceful but firm support of the democratic process and those who work to defend and uphold it.

“Truth” is not just what I want it to be. To quote an anonymous author, “Truth may not make us free, but we cannot be free without it.”

Ron Ropp, Normal